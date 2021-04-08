GREG EATS OUT: The Crab Barrack, Anniston

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
We recently tried The Crab Barrack, the new seafood restaurant in the old Ruby Tuesday building in Anniston. First of all, let me say that I am excited that someone decided to open a restaurant there. We need more dining options in that area.
I love most all kinds of seafood, and this restaurant provides an extensive menu. I ordered the fried shrimp basket, which comes with eight fried shrimp and just one side item, Cajun fries. I also added a small side of cole slaw. The shrimp was very good, and the slaw was fair. It had a unique flavor that I was not familiar with. I was disappointed the restaurant did not serve hush puppies and slaw with the basket. You have to order an appetizer of 10 hushpuppies if you want them with your meal.