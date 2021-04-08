You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GREG EATS OUT: The Crab Barrack, Anniston

  • Comments
crab

Located where a Ruby Tuesday once was, the Crab Barrack is one of Anniston's new restaurants. (Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star)

We recently tried The Crab Barrack, the new seafood restaurant in the old Ruby Tuesday building in Anniston. First of all, let me say that I am excited that someone decided to open a restaurant there. We need more dining options in that area.

I love most all kinds of seafood, and this restaurant provides an extensive menu. I ordered the fried shrimp basket, which comes with eight fried shrimp and just one side item, Cajun fries. I also added a small side of cole slaw. The shrimp was very good, and the slaw was fair. It had a unique flavor that I was not familiar with. I was disappointed the restaurant did not serve hush puppies and slaw with the basket. You have to order an appetizer of 10 hushpuppies if you want them with your meal.

Tags