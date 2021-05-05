You have permission to edit this article.
GREG EATS OUT: Sneaky Pete’s, Anniston

I make frequent stops at Sneaky Pete’s in Golden Springs on my way into the office. The staff and the owner, Bruce, are very friendly and accommodating.

Sneaky Pete’s is known regionally for its high-quality hot dogs and sauce, both of which are very good, but what I enjoy most is the breakfast.

