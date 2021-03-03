You have permission to edit this article.
Greg Eats Out: Shell’s Downtown, Piedmont

On a recent Friday night, my family and I tried out Shell’s Downtown in Piedmont, which has been open about three years. I am so glad we made the quick 30-minute drive from Anniston to try it out. The food was amazing.

The owners are David and Michelle Cook, and they have done an excellent job in providing good food in a great atmosphere.  We started off with an appetizer called The Situation, a sampler platter of Buffalo chicken dip, Terrapin Straws (strips of onions and jalapenos battered and fried) and cheese curds. I had the ribeye steak, which was very tender and flavorful. Others ordered the Farm Burger, which had a fried egg on it; chicken tacos served with a mango jalapeno sauce; and grilled shrimp. 

