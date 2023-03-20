 Skip to main content
GREG EATS OUT: Saw's BBQ

On a recent trip to Birmingham, I was craving some good barbecue. I was wanting to try something other than Jim N’ Nicks, so I decided to give Saw’s BBQ a try. I am glad I did.

The Men’s Journal Magazine says Saw’s has “The best barbecue in America.” Saw’s was opened in 2009 by owner Mike Wilson. (You can read their story on their website, sawsbbq.com).