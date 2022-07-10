Greg Eats Out: Panama City Beach restaurants

I recently got back from our annual beach vacation to Panama City Beach, Fla. Of course, I love the beach, getting in the water and riding the…
This month I wanted to do a few restaurant recommendations for people that take a vacation to Panama City Beach. First of all, we do NOT go to chain restaurants when we go on vacations. We try to pick out places that the locals go to because we can eat at chain restaurants back home. Nevertheless, these are our classic go-to places to eat at on our annual beach vacations to PCB. First and foremost is Captain Andersons, which has been a time-honored, long-standing restaurant in PCB since 1967. I always save one night to go eat there. The fried jumbo shrimp is my favorite along with a strawberry margarita on the rocks. Other restaurant suggestions are Angelo’s Steak Pit, Sisters By-The Sea (across the bay from Captain Andersons), Runaway Island (shrimp dip), The Wharf – Seafood Buffet (crab legs & strawberry cobbler), C- Level (best yeast rolls) and Uncle Ernie’s (across the bay in the city section of PCB). The following places are our go-to places for brunch: Andy’s Flour Power (hands down best brunch ever — live music, saxophone player and famous for French toast), Another Broken Egg Café (amazing cinnamon roll French toast), Liza’s Kitchen and Jesse’s Place for a good country breakfast.