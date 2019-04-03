Anniston Star food columnist Greg Morgan doesn't spend all of his time in the kitchen. Sometimes he likes to eat out.
I enjoy eating out frequently, and I make it a point to explore new places most every Friday night. I seek out places that offer a pleasant dining atmosphere, are convenient, aren’t overcrowded (because I despise waiting), aren’t overpriced and that serve great-tasting food.
We recently tried out a new restaurant in Alexandria called Crave Cafe. For an appetizer, we ordered fried pickles. For my meal, I ordered the “The Abby,” which is an 8-ounce hand-cut sirloin. Others in our group ordered chicken tips, which are bite-sized pieces of chicken breast, deep-fried and served with a Cajun blend or a teriyaki glaze. All of that was excellent, and we had a very pleasant dining experience. It was also very crowded when we went, and it is a fairly small restaurant, so be prepared to sit close to your neighbor.
Crave Cafe, 81 Big Valley Drive, Suite A, Alexandria (in the shopping center behind Jack’s), 256-403-2321, “Crave Cafe” on Facebook.