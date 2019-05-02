I also enjoy eating out frequently, and I make it a point to explore new places most every Friday night. I seek out places that offer a pleasant dining atmosphere, are convenient, aren’t overcrowded (because I despise waiting), aren’t overpriced and that serve great-tasting food.
This month I chose to eat breakfast one Saturday morning at Chef T’s in Alexandria. (Let me preface this by saying that I absolutely love breakfast food and could eat it three times a day!)
I ordered the breakfast plate, which included sausage patties, scrambled eggs with cheese, gravy, biscuit and home fries. The sausage was cooked just like I like it, well-done and crispy.
However, I want to spotlight the home fries. They were cooked unlike any I have ever had. It is almost like the potatoes were boiled first, then pan-fried. They were very good and moist.
All of my food was excellent, and the servers were friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend Chef T’s.
As I was leaving the restaurant, the smoke and smell of hickory wood was billowing over the wooden fence out back, getting ready for lunch and dinner, which, by the way, is also highly recommended.
Chef T’s, 4004 U.S. Highway 431, Anniston, 256-770-4683