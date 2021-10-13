You have permission to edit this article.
HOW DO I LOVE THEE? LET ME COOK THE WAYS
HOW THE COOKIE CRUMBLES

Get your fall nostalgia fix with homemade chocolate chip cookies

Of all the things that conjure up autumn for me, baked goods top the list. Cinnamon rolls with hot coffee on a crisp morning, fresh pumpkin puree in pies and cakes, the buttery sweetness of spiced apple cobbler and the crunch of homemade cookies in a warm, fragrant kitchen keep me thinking about fall all year. 

Something about the temperature dropping gets me all excited to turn the oven on. I bake dozens of pies every year as the days get cooler. I roast a lot of pumpkins. I make Christmas cakes and bring dessert to Thanksgiving and serve homemade bread and little chocolatey pumpkin treats spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg to friends and family on Halloween. 

