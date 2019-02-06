Feb. 14 is right around the corner, which means it’s time for the usual Valentine’s Day routine: spending the whole day trying to figure out where to have a romantic dinner and ultimately settling for takeout and a cheesy rom-com on Netflix (then heading to bed early so you can hit up the candy sales first thing in the morning).
But if you and your significant other are in the mood to change things up this year, check out these local restaurants offering the full sweetheart experience.
No valentine? No problem. Grab a friend, your parents or a kind-looking stranger in the checkout line at Walmart and treat them to a Valentine’s Day meal that their taste buds will never forget.
Classic on Noble: Classic on Noble in Anniston is hosting Valentine’s Day dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. For $125 per couple, you can enjoy appetizer, salad and dessert buffets with your choice of entree from a limited menu. While you dine, enjoy love songs and more performed live by The Classy Three. Or you can head to The Green Olive bar just upstairs to enjoy a dinner menu and quiet love songs performed by Patsy Brooks. Call 256-237-5288 to make a reservation. Located at 1204 Noble St. in Anniston.
Hubbard’s Off Main: Visit Hubbard’s Off Main in Oxford between 5 and 10 p.m. for a special Valentine’s menu. This includes entrees such as red snapper, 8-ounce filets, 14-ounce ribeye steaks and more, as well as a selection of appetizers, salads and desserts. Visit facebook.com/Hubbardsoffmain to view the full menu. Reservations are preferred. Located at 16 Choccolocco St. in historic downtown Oxford. Call 256-403-0258 to make a reservation.
Garfrerick’s Cafe: Garfrerick’s Cafe in Oxford will be serving a four-course dinner for $49 per person. This includes a soup, salad and dessert course with your choice of entree: 5-ounce filet mignon, pecan-crusted grouper, rosemary roasted chicken, sea bass or ribeye (the last two options are $59 per person). Dinner starts at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Located at 655 Creekside Drive in Oxford. Call 256-831-0044 for more information.
Thai One On: Get your Asian cuisine fix at Thai One On in downtown Anniston from 5 p.m. till close. The Valentine’s Day lineup includes surf and turf entrees with a Thai twist, drink specials and live music. Located at 911 Noble St. in Anniston. Call 256-770-7256 to make a reservation.