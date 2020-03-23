Facebook page keeps up with local restaurants offering take-out, delivery

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Monthly subscriptions are just $7.99 for 30 days. Or, subscribe at $69.99 for a year and save 27% over the regular monthly price!
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Businesses including Heirloom Taco in Jacksonville, seen here Monday, are changing how they serve customers amid the threat from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce members surveyed this week are worried the pandemic could severely hamper their businesses.
A new Facebook group started by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, “Calhoun County Area Take Out & Delivery Options Amid COVID-19,” is sharing news about which local restaurants are open for take-out or delivery. In addition, the Alabama ABC Board has temporarily authorized to-go alcohol sales, which several local restaurants are taking advantage of.