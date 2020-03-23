featured

Facebook page keeps up with local restaurants offering take-out, delivery

Calhoun businesses

Businesses including Heirloom Taco in Jacksonville, seen here Monday, are changing how they serve customers amid the threat from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce members surveyed this week are worried the pandemic could severely hamper their businesses.

 (Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

A new Facebook group started by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, “Calhoun County Area Take Out & Delivery Options Amid COVID-19,” is sharing news about which local restaurants are open for take-out or delivery. In addition, the Alabama ABC Board has temporarily authorized to-go alcohol sales, which several local restaurants are taking advantage of.

A sampling, as of March 23:

Tags

Loading...
Loading...