My dad is a great cook. His mom, my Nana, was the mother of three boys and she taught them how to do more than “subsistence cook.” Dad and his brothers all have their own above-average culinary skills. My Nana passed away in 2008 but still, the smell of onion cooking down in butter takes me back to her kitchen in a visceral, tangible way.
When I was a child, my dad showed off his cooking skills often. We had a gas oven and range, which was fabulous, but we also had expensive gas heat. In the winter, instead of just turning up the thermostat while the whole family was home, we cooked to help heat up the kitchen and adjoining den. As a result, Dad was busy. He has several fabulous cool-weather recipes up his sleeves, but this one is perhaps my favorite.
In honor of it cooling off enough to use the oven again, here’s my version of Dad’s breaded pork chops.
Rachel Cowan Webb is a freelance food writer in Anniston. Contact her at rcwebb16@gmail.com. Follow her baking adventures on Instagram @homemade.hip.pies.
DAD’S BREADED PORK CHOPS
- 2 cups Italian-style breadcrumbs
- ½ cup finely shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 thick-cut, boneless pork chops
- 1 fist-sized sweet onion, sliced thin
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
For this recipe, homemade or store-bought breadcrumbs are both fine. To make breadcrumbs at home, take about 8 ounces (4 buns or 6 slices) of any bread in the pantry that isn’t moldy (hamburger and hotdog buns work well for this) and pulse them in the food processor until they are very fine. Add ½ teaspoon each of onion powder, dried oregano, salt and pepper. Mix the breadcrumbs well to incorporate the seasonings. Spread them out evenly on a sheet pan and place in a warm oven (250 degrees) for about 5 minutes to dry out and toast lightly.
Mix together the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese and pour them into a shallow dish with a flat bottom, like a casserole dish. Mix together the beaten eggs and milk in a similar dish with a flat bottom. Set the two dishes aside together.
Set out a 12-inch cast iron skillet on medium heat and preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Add the butter and oil to the pan, and when it’s melted and bubbly, add the garlic and move it around until it’s browned.
Sprinkle the pork chops with salt and pepper, then, one at a time, lay them in the egg mixture and flip them over to coat them well. Transfer them directly to the dish of breadcrumbs and cheese and cover every surface with crumbs. Double-batter if you like a super-thick crust. Lay the coated chops in the hot skillet so that they’re crowded against one another and the sides of the pan. Put about half of the sliced sweet onion on top of the chops.
Let the chops brown for about 6 minutes, then flip them over, laying them on top of the onion. Spread the remaining onion on top and put the whole pan in the oven. Let the chops roast for about 12 minutes, give or take a couple minutes depending on how thick or thin sliced they are.
Remove the pan from the oven when the chops are done and take them out of the pan before they cool. Serve with crispy roasted potatoes or seasoned rice, sautéed green beans and a cold, rich lager.