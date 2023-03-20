Cheese dip and chicken salad with a little twist

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
On a recent trip to Panama City Beach back in February, we ate dinner one evening at Outback Steakhouse, and we ordered their Three Cheese Steak Dip, which is a take on a philly cheesesteak dip. It is a blend of ground sirloin steak, gouda, parmesan and Monterey Jack cheese, with red bell peppers and onions. It was served with tortilla chips, and it was so good! A little on the spicy side, with the addition of the jack cheese, but this dip was a warm, gooey burst of flavor that was a delight on the taste buds. The recipe below is a ‘copycat’ recipe that I found that is very similar to the one they serve at Outback. I highly recommend this dip to try at your next party.
The next recipe is one that I recently served at a Game Night that I recently hosted, and it was an instant hit. It’s called Santa Fe Chicken Salad, and the recipe is from food blogger Stephanie Parker, who has a website called Plain Chicken. She has several good recipes, and she even has a cookbook. This chicken salad has a base of mayonnaise and is seasoned with taco seasoning and a few other spices — and then you add whole kernel corn and tomatoes for that southwestern flair. You could serve it as a dip with chips, or on croissants like I did.