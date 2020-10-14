At The Train Station Cafe in Anniston, the new stuffed apples are in high demand

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a strawberry and turtle stuffed cheesecake apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a strawberry and turtle stuffed cheesecake apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a lemon-berry cheesecake stuffed apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a strawberry and turtle stuffed cheesecake apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a strawberry cheesecake stuffed apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston with several varieties of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston with several varieties of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston reaches for one of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed famous cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed famous cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston with a before and after of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her famous Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photos of the stuffed apples at The Train Station Cafe in Anniston.
1 of 16
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a lemon-berry cheesecake stuffed apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a strawberry and turtle stuffed cheesecake apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Train Station Cafe's Erika Ray's creation of a strawberry cheesecake stuffed apple. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston with several varieties of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston with several varieties of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston reaches for one of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed famous cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts one of her completed famous cheesecake stuffed apples on the display stand. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston with a before and after of her famous cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Erika Ray, owner of The Train Station Cafe in Anniston puts the finishing touches on one of her famous Oreo cheesecake stuffed apples. Erika has several different flavor apples to choose from that are usually sold out within the hour or so of her opening daily. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Apples are definitely a staple fall fruit. You can bob for them, bake them into a pie or cover them in candy for the kids. But have you ever stuffed them?