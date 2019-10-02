We are right in the middle of apple harvesting time here in Alabama. Apples are one of the most popular fruits eaten, and now is a good time to incorporate this seasonal fruit into your cooking.
At our previous home, we had a crab apple tree (which is the only apple native to North America), and I would always snatch one from the tree as I passed by on the riding lawn mower. Although they were a little sour, they were very crunchy and juicy. On occasion, I would gather them by the basketful and give them to my grandmother to freeze to make pies and jams.
Oct. 21 is “National Apple Day,” which is a holiday that began back in 1990 in the U.K. as an annual celebration of apples and orchards. It is commonly celebrated with a weekend event on the Saturday and Sunday closest to Oct. 30, and might include activities such as apple games, apple cooking demonstrations and foods with apples prepared different ways.
A couple of interesting facts about apples (because I love facts, haha): Apples are a member of the rose family, and it takes 30 apples to make 1 gallon of apple cider. There are more, but I won’t bore you with that.
In addition to apples being popular, they are high in nutritional value and contribute many health benefits. The old saying is true: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” They are extremely rich in antioxidants and very high in dietary fiber. They help reduce the risk of developing cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
Apples can be cooked many different ways. Baking an apple is very simple. Core a whole apple and fill with a mixture of cinnamon, brown sugar and chopped pecans. Top with a pat of butter, put in a baking dish, pour a little water around it to prevent burning, and bake in a 375-degree oven for 30-45 minutes until fork tender. When the butter melts and mixes with the sugar, it renders a delicious sauce.
To fry apples, dice 4 apples into small cubes. Melt ½ cup butter in a frying pan, stir in ½ cup of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon until it is mixed thoroughly. Add the apples and cook them over medium heat for 5-8 minutes until they are tender.
Below is a cookie recipe for Chewy Apple Oatmeal Cookies. Along with using dried apples, it calls for old fashioned oats, which give it a chewy texture. These are best served warm right out of the oven.
Apple Pie Enchiladas is a favorite recipe of mine that I got from my mother-in-law. I first tasted these at a church function, and they were very good. They remind me of those apple pie enchiladas that Taco Bell sells. Both of these recipes are quick and easy, and would be great to take to a fall event or a potluck dinner.
Chewy Apple Oatmeal Cookies
Be sure and use old fashioned oats and not the instant kind. You can use self-rising flour, but if you do leave out the baking soda and salt.
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cups old-fashioned oats
- ½ cup dried apples, chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla extract. Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Gradually add to creamed mixture, mixing well. Stir in oats and chopped apples. Drop onto parchment-lined baking sheets with a small cookie scoop, 2 inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes until golden brown in color. Cool on wire rack.
Apple Pie Enchiladas
You can double this recipe if you prefer. Be sure and let the tortillas stand for the full 45 minutes before baking, because the tortillas transform into a faux pastry dough. These taste even better if you drizzle caramel ice cream syrup on top.
- 1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling
- 6 (8 inch) flour tortillas
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Spoon about ¼ cup of pie filling evenly down the center of each tortilla. Sprinkle with cinnamon and roll up, tucking in edges, and place seam side down in a 13x9-inch casserole dish. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, sugars and water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour sauce over enchiladas and let stand 45 minutes. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.