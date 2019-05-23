George Smith would never forgive us if we didn’t give y’all updates on the peach man. Smith, the longtime Anniston Star columnist who passed away April 9, for years alerted readers to the arrival of Ken Easterling and his truckloads of Chilton County peaches each summer.
This year, it will be several more weeks before the peach man comes to town. Easterling’s first crop of early peaches was destroyed by frost earlier this year, he said. To try and save the peaches, they flew helicopters over the orchard to push down warm air, but it was just too cold.
But don’t despair. “There will be a mid-season peach and a late peach,” Easterling said, although it’s still too early to tell when they will be ready to harvest.
We'll post updates on the Wednesday Food page.
This will be the 67th year for Easterling peaches in Calhoun County. Easterling’s father, Leon, first started coming here in 1952.
— Lisa Davis, ldavis@annistonstar.com