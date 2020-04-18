Virtual workouts mean there’s no excuse for slacking while stuck at home

You would not believe this weird dream I recently had. I dreamed we were quarantined at home and everyone had to work out virtually. How bizarre is that? That will never happen, right? Wrong!
The new normal has arrived, and we better figure out a way to stay fit and keep it up so that when the country opens back up, we are not lagging behind.
Thankfully, in our super-techie world it really isn’t very hard to do. Luckily, your local YMCA is up for the task.
We are offering several types of free fitness classes each week and even a P.E. substitute class weekly for those kids who need to work off some energy. (Parents, you’re welcome!)
Just friend the “YMCA of Calhoun County” Facebook page and you are automatically qualified for free classes. We want to give this to our community during this weird and crazy time.
Now is your chance to check out these locally offered classes if you have been hesitant to try. And you can do it in the comfort and privacy of your own home.
This is a very stressful time and it is super important during this epidemic to try to stay sane. There is no better way to relieve stress than to work up a good sweat and feel good about yourself.
Many of us have more free time on our hands now. Why not invest in yourself and get healthy and fit? There are really no excuses now. None.
The weather has been (mostly) picture-perfect lately, so get outside to enjoy this wonderful time of year. Take a walk. Take a hike. Last week I rode my bike three times in one week! That may be a record for me!
Or stay in and take a virtual class. Finding a virtual class, an app or a website for exercise is a breeze, and many of these services are free. Besides the local YMCA, two of my favorite online resources are Nike Training Club and YMCA 360. Both are free.
Nike Training Club has hundreds and hundreds of exercise videos that cover any type of workout. Examples are 12-Minute Arms and Abs, Full Body Hustle, and Lower Body Build and Burn. There are trainer tips and specific master trainers you can choose to exercise with. You can find this in your app store and watch on your phone.
YMCA 360 has all types of categories for fitness, including yoga, Pilates, barre and active older adults. You can view this online.
There is such creativity in the fitness realm, and much of it is just a click away. I recently did a virtual class using canned soup instead of weights. I promise you will never look at canned goods the same. Holy shoulders!
In this day and age, it is so simple to mix exercise with technology and BOOM you have a workout that is free, easy on your schedule and not daunting to join — because no one will see you.
Many of you will come running through the gym door when this ban is lifted because you really do enjoy the camaraderie of a group fitness class. For me, that’s the best part. But in the meantime, try some of the local virtual resources. Then maybe you will be ready to step across the threshold into live group classes soon!
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.