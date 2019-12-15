Is that slice of pie really worth it?

Raise your hand if you may have overindulged a bit already this holiday season. (FYI, my hand is raised.)
There are just too many yummy seasonal goodies to eat in December. There are many parties with lots of foods that just lure you in, and while you are talking with old friends you are mindlessly eating the sausage balls or the peppermint bark or the pecan pie. Before you know it, you have gained 10 pounds. Whoops.
Not to mention that once you blow it you tend to stay on that track because you figure you’ve already blown it, which only leads to more bad choices.
Many people think they can just exercise more to negate the bad choices they have made, but this is not really a smart line of attack. Especially after 50 years of age.
We really underestimate how much work we would have to do to burn off a doughnut or a piece of pecan pie. According to Healthine.com and healthharvard.edu, a 150-pound person can expect to burn around:
• 300 calories for a 30-minute swim.
• 200 calories for a 30-minute walk.
• 180 calories for 30 minutes of yoga.
• 112 calories for 30 minutes of weightlifting.
• 223 calories for 30 minutes on an elliptical.
• 260 calories for 30 minutes on a rower.
• 335 calories for running at 5.2 mph for 30 minutes.
Calorie burn can be different for each of us. Several factors affect calorie burn. The more you weigh, the more energy it takes to complete a task, so therefore you burn more calories at 250 pounds than at 125 pounds.
Other factors that determine calorie burn include the intensity of the exercise and the duration, plus gender and body composition. As we age, our intensity will naturally decrease, so it’s important to make better food choices to balance out that change.
If you are determined to have one doughnut (250-400 calories), be prepared to do 30 minutes on the elliptical and 30 minutes of yoga to break near even.
How about a slice of pecan pie (503 calories)? Try 30 minutes of running at 5.2 mph PLUS 30 minutes on the elliptical.
If you decide you need a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich (440 calories) plus a medium waffle fries (360 calories), then expect to walk for 30 minutes, swim for 30 minutes AND do 30 minutes of yoga. You have time for that, right?
My point is that exercising cannot make up for bad food choices. Trying to out-exercise your bad choices may work when you are in your 20s and 30s. When we are young, our metabolism is on fire, so the rate at which we burn calories is higher. We can eat and eat and still be skinny. But that changes with age, along with a longer list of wonderful things I won’t mention.
When we are older, things slow way down, and that is when we need to watch our diet like a hawk and stay very active. If we continue to eat the wrong foods, it will affect our energy level and we will not even feel like exercising.
If you are going to eat 1,000 calories, then eat 1,000 calories of foods that will help you perform at life, instead of making you feel like a slug. Remember, not all calories are created equal.
Let’s commit to getting a huge jumpstart on January 2020 by not starting out behind the goal. The small steps all add up to great changes. But first you must make up your mind to commit, then you must make it happen.
2020 is sneaking in whether we are ready or not. Be prepared for positive changes to make the upcoming year the best yet.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness Over 50” column appears the third Sunday of each month.