READER'S CHOICE 2022

Firefighter Jesse Register cares for community he serves

lt. jesse register

Lt. Jesse Register has worked at the Jacksonville Fire Department for 19 years.

 Submitted photo

During that time, the 45-year-old firefighter has gained a reputation for service to the community and for coaching younger crew members.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.