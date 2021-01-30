Father-daughter trick shots caught on video

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Drew Senter and his 10-year-old daughter, Noelle, made a video of trick shots made while golfing, shooting baskets and tossing Frisbees.
Noelle Senter, age 10, first began shooting hoops when she was in preschool. Today she is a fourth-grade student at The Donoho School, where her mom, Jennifer Senter, teaches science to the upper levels.
Her father, Drew Senter, is a local attorney with Stanko & Senter who participates in the Doctors vs. Lawyer charitable basketball games — that is, before the pandemic put the event on hold. It is his passion for the sport that inspired his daughter to join him on the court. “We play in the driveway a lot when the weather is warmer,” Drew said.