ATLANTA GETS WEIRD

Fans of all things freaky and bizarre gather for traveling Oddities and Curiosities Expo

While most lovers were out seeking Valentine’s dinner dates, lovers of the strange and unusual flocked to a convention center in Atlanta last weekend for the Oddities and Curiosities Expo. 

This traveling expo showcases the bizarre works of local artists and features everything from taxidermied two-headed ducklings to curious creations of mythical fish creatures. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.