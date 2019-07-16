This group prepares to put down new shingles. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Volunteers from World Changers, a religious nonprofit organization, showed up to Cynthia Thornton’s home on Hillside Drive in Anniston on Tuesday to assist with repairs.
“Thank you God, I just feel blessed,” said Thornton as power tools roared in her backyard.
World Changers goes to houses in communities around the country and helps homeowners fix up their property. The organization is affiliated with LifeWay Christian Resources and the Southern Baptist Convention and is based in Nashville, Tenn.
According to Janice Scheitlin, the site coordinator for the overall project, there are seven houses in Oxford and eight in Anniston volunteers are working on. She said they have about 200 total volunteers, most from other states.
Daniel Royster cuts a piece of timber to be used as a foundation for a back porch. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Bailey Hutchison rips off old roofing and tosses it to the ground. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Jackson Johnson tosses the old roofing to the ground as they rip it off. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
This group rips up the old roof and prepares for new shingles. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Elizabeth Wiggins and Cory Seitz move a ladfder as they prepare for some roof work. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Bailey Hutchison does some work on the hot roof. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Bailey Hutchison and Lee Brasfield roll out material as the prepare to put donw new shingles. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
This group prepares to put down new shingles. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Karlyn Walker and Cory Seitz put in a post that will anchor a porch. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Shaun Powers replaces some rotten boards. World-Changers, a faith-based volunteer group, will be in town repairing houses this week. Today they were doing roof repairs and other things at 326 Hillside Drive in Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Images of a World Changers group of volunteers working on repairs at a house on Hillside Drive in Anniston on a hot Tuesday afternoon.
Thornton said she was “ecstatic” she was chosen by the group since they do a limited number of projects in any given area.
Jessica Best, an event coordinator for the organization, said members partner with cities who approach them and work together on the project. Typically the city will provide an amount of money as a contribution to purchase material goods such as timber and nails.
Robert Scheitlin, the construction coordinator for the project, has been with the organization for 17 years. He said Anniston usually designates $15,000 for the projects, and Oxford puts in $10,000.
Robert Scheitlin said the city of Anniston accepts applications for repairs through the program for a four-month period every year. Intended for the homes of people with low incomes, the application asks what kind of work each home needs. He said World Changers can only help with certain repairs, such as painting, roofs, and wheelchair ramps.
Robert then has to go through the applications, sometimes between 50 and 75, and decide what can get done with the volunteers available. He accepts as many projects as the organization’s manpower will permit. If hundreds of volunteers are available, every application might be accepted; fewer volunteers would force the group to be more selective in the projects it takes on.
Volunteers were repairing Thornton’s roof and building a deck in her backyard on Tuesday. The sounds of hammers beating on the roof and buzzsaws cutting planks of wood could be heard from the front lawn. Around back, coolers of water sat under a tent and volunteers on their break enjoyed the shade.
Bailey Hutchison worked on the roof with his group from church. Hutchison is from Friendship, Tenn., and came with other church members to help Thornton. He said they are assigned work crews so they know their duties. Each group’s members chose a name, so the roof crew members called themselves Tarheels; the people who made sure workers stayed hydrated were called Break Masters.
“Christ served us, so we want to help others,” said Hutchison.
Another volunteer from Friendship, Shawn Powers, said he was also happy to be able to put in work to help others.
“It’s a great opportunity to be the hands of Jesus Christ,” Powers said.
Kyle Thurmond was also helping Hutchison and Powers and said he enjoyed making a difference in people’s lives.
“It’s a great way to spread the gospel and help others, and you meet a lot of people,” said Thurmond.
Anthony Rhodes was the project coordinator and has been involved with World Changers for almost 20 years. He said he has a special place in his heart for Calhoun County because he is a graduate of Jacksonville State University and was an associate pastor at Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church from 2001 until 2005.
Rhodes said somewhere between 12 and 15 local churches were helping support the group’s efforts. Two churches were going to bring them lunch for the day, and Greenbrier Road Baptist Church is letting them stay at their church for the week they’re here.
Rhodes has been on around 15 projects in his time with World Changers and says he enjoys the act of doing good things for other people.
“It’s a way to give back. Love God and love others.” Rhodes said.