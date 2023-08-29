 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saks woman plans ‘feedings’ for the homeless

On Saturday morning, Saks resident Tameka Rogers and her friends and family members welcomed about 75-80 homeless people to a food-laden table. The guests picked up a meal Rogers and others were serving at an empty lot on West 15th Street.

While there, the guests were able to choose from a selection of different kinds of chips and slices of cake. One volunteer used a set of tongs to grab wieners from a hot grill. He laid each dog in a bun while other volunteers helped fill foam plates.