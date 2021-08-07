You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Will I get to see my dog in heaven?

Alberta McCrory mug

Alberta McCrory

I hope I get to see Gal again

Our first dog was a female named Gal. I don’t know her breed, but she was a large black-and-white dog that liked to play and be petted. I remember Daddy carrying blankets at night to the old barn to cover Gal and her newborn puppies. We enjoyed Gal for a long time. Unfortunately, she was hit by a car.

Rev. Laura Hutchinson mug

Rev. Laura Hutchinson

First Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ)

Tags