RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Why is forgiveness so important?

Rabbi Lauren Cohn mug

Rabbi Lauren Cohn

Temple Beth El of Anniston

Forgiveness is integral to Judaism

I am writing this the day that Yom Kippur begins, which literally means “Day of Atonement.” This most important day is all about seeking forgiveness from God, others and ourselves. Without being able to forgive, how could any of us ever move forward?

Bob McClain mug

Bob McClain

Living By Faith Ministry,

Oxford

