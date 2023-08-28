 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“Why doesn’t God interact with us today the way He did over the periods covered in the Bible?”

RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

‘The invitation is open-ended’

We bestow upon God many titles: God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit, Old Testament God, New Testament God, God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, etc. The Old Testament God — the God of the Torah/Pentateuch (the Five Books of Moses) — had what we would consider an interpersonal relationship with the children of Israel.