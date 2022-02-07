Why do prayers go unanswered?

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
The Sacred Scriptures speak constantly about prayer and give many reassurances that our prayers are always heard by God. It follows that if our prayers are heard, then they are answered by God, as He is a God who wants to be in constant conversation with His beloved ones. It is a common misconception that prayer is only asking God for favors, which is prayer of petition. Our Catholic faith teaches us that prayer can be in the form of petition, adoration, thanksgiving and intercession. The problem is that the answer we receive is often not what we desired or what we are ready to hear.