RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Why do prayers go unanswered?

John McDonald

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church

Sometimes the answer isn’t what we wanted

The Sacred Scriptures speak constantly about prayer and give many reassurances that our prayers are always heard by God. It follows that if our prayers are heard, then they are answered by God, as He is a God who wants to be in constant conversation with His beloved ones. It is a common misconception that prayer is only asking God for favors, which is prayer of petition. Our Catholic faith teaches us that prayer can be in the form of petition, adoration, thanksgiving and intercession. The problem is that the answer we receive is often not what we desired or what we are ready to hear.

Muhammad Haq

Anniston Islamic Center

