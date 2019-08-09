God made music to engage our hearts
It is impossible for me to narrow down to one favorite hymn because of the impact that so many hymns have had on my spiritual development.
Hymns are an effective way to pass down the doctrine of the church, and they also function to unify the members of a congregation through heart-level engagement over the truth.
Music was designed by God to engage the heart and move to change the mind!
I love old hymns like “God Moves in a Mysterious Way,” “How Firm a Foundation” and “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.”
But if I was forced to choose just one hymn to sing for its truth as well as its impact on people’s heart, it would be “Holy, Holy, Holy.”
There is no hymn that equals this beloved work of Reginald Heber (1826) in biblical theology and awe-inspiring music.
This is a song that we will sing in heaven and in the New Heavens and the New Earth!
— Carlton Weathers, Grace Fellowship, Anniston
Simple words for a complex truth
My favorite hymn is “There is a green hill far away,” because it reminds me of the wonderful atonement of Jesus Christ in easily understandable words that speak for themselves:
“There is a green hill far away without a city wall, where our dear Lord was crucified who died to save us all.
“We may not and cannot tell what pains he had to bear, but we know it was for us he hung and suffered there.
“There was no other good enough to pay the price for sin, only He could unlock the gate to heaven and let us in.
“Oh dearly dearly has he loved and we must love him too, and trust in his redeeming blood and try his works to do.”
— Duane Tippets, Anniston Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints