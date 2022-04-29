 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“What role does humility play in your faith?”

RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Only the humble can inherit Heaven

“Humility is the one virtue no devil can imitate.” St. John Climacus gives us this quote from the early seventh century, in a book called “The Ladder of Divine Ascent.” The reason no devil can imitate this virtue is because Humility is the image of Christ Himself. Catholic and Orthodox Christianity puts a lot of focus on doctrinal and dogmatic truth, and one of the central truths of our faith is that God sent His image into the world in the second person of the Holy Trinity, Our Lord Jesus Christ. If we ever stray from the Truth of who Jesus is, God who humbled Himself to take on our human nature in all things but sin, we have strayed from the teaching essential to the Christian religion.

Tags