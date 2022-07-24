“What is your advice for someone who wants to go into ministry?”

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253
Yearly subscription Online $69.99. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
According to the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, Christ instituted two types of priesthood: the priesthood of all the baptized, and the ordained priesthood that comes through His chosen Apostles. For a person who feels the call to ministry in the Church, regardless of whether it is lay ministry, consecrated life or as an ordained deacon or priest, a key aspect of that call is the desire to live fully the invitation Christ first made to the Apostles St. Andrew and his big brother, St. Peter: “Come and see…”