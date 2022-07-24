 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“What is your advice for someone who wants to go into ministry?”

Responding to His call

According to the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, Christ instituted two types of priesthood: the priesthood of all the baptized, and the ordained priesthood that comes through His chosen Apostles. For a person who feels the call to ministry in the Church, regardless of whether it is lay ministry, consecrated life or as an ordained deacon or priest, a key aspect of that call is the desire to live fully the invitation Christ first made to the Apostles St. Andrew and his big brother, St. Peter: “Come and see…”