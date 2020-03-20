RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“What is the most major concern facing you as a pastor?”

RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Declining church attendance

Matthew 24:12 states that because of iniquity, the love of many shall wax cold. One of my biggest concerns is seeing this scripture come to pass. The decline in church membership is consistent with larger societal trends in declining church attendance and an increasing proportion of Americans with no religious preference.

