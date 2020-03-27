RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“What is the most major concern facing you as a pastor?”

Fear in the face of crisis

“We have nothing to fear for the future except as we forget how God has led us in our past.” Quoting one of his favorite authors, this was the reply of a man nearing the end of a losing battle with cancer when I asked him if he was concerned or frightened as his time here on earth was drawing to a close.

