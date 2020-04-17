RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“What is the most major concern facing you as a pastor?”

RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

African Americans especially should stay in

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) official definition of “social distancing” is “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.” Due to COVID-19, 90% of the country is under a “social distancing” or “shelter-in-place” order to reduce the spread of this deadly virus.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...