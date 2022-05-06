 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“What does your religion say about motherhood?”

All acts of mothering are honored

Women have had an important role in the Christian faith. A young woman named Mary was first to know the time for the Messiah to be born had come, and was entrusted with the young Jesus. Jesus performs his first miracle at his mother’s insistence. At his death, Jesus asked his beloved disciple John to care for his mother as if she were his own. Jesus interrupted the funeral of a widow in Nain and resurrected her only son so she would not be left without care. Scripture repeatedly lifts up stories of women wanting to be mothers and God answers their prayers — Sarah, Hannah, Rachel, Elizabeth.

