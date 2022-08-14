 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

What does your faith say about marriage problems?

Fulfilling marital duties

Ephesians 5:33 lays out our roles clearly, “Husbands love your wives as you love yourselves and wives respect your husbands.” Then, in Ephesians 5:22-28, Paul lays out Relationship Advice for covenant marriages, “Out of respect for Christ, be courteously reverent to one another. Wives, understand and support your husbands in ways that show your support for Christ. The husband provides leadership to his wife the way Christ does to his church, not by domineering but by cherishing. So just as the church is led by Christ as he exercises such leadership, wives should likewise be led by their husbands. Husbands, go all out in your love for your wives, exactly as Christ did for the church — a love marked by giving, not getting.