Traditional burial symbolizes the gospel
Cremation is not specifically mentioned in the Old or New Testament; however, the Bible dictionary states that “the Jews abhorred the idea of cremation, and either buried the body in the ground or in a rock-hewn tomb. The tomb was visited by the friends for the first three days and carefully marked and whitewashed in order that people might not be defiled by walking over them unaware.”
In Genesis, chapter 50, verse 13, we learn of Jacob’s death and how he required Joseph and his sons to bury him in Canaan: “For his sons carried him into the land of Canaan and buried him in the cave of the field of Machpelah which Abraham bought with the field for the possession of a burying place …”
Joseph also required the children of Israel to carry his embalmed body to be buried in the same place.
These ancient prophets surely understood that there would be a glorious resurrection, a gift to all mankind from Jesus Christ through his magnificent atonement, and wanted to come forth with loved ones.
Latter-day scholars have taught that “traditional burial symbolizes the gospel teachings of death, burial, and resurrection — the atonement of Christ — and of baptism by immersion.” However, “in the end, we should remember that the resurrection will take place by the power of God, who created the heavens and the earth. Ultimately, whether a person’s body was buried at sea, destroyed in combat or an accident, intentionally cremated, or buried in a grave, the person will be resurrected.”
— Duane Tippets, Anniston Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
In modern day, cost is a factor
The Bible always upholds the tradition of burial for the human body at death. If we look back to the book of Genesis, we find that the forefathers of the Christian faith — Abraham, Issac, Jacob and Joseph — were concerned with how their bodies would be buried and where their bodies would be buried. They gave specific instructions about even relocating their bodies in the land of Israel if they died outside the Promised Land.
We are also given the examples in the New Testament of Lazarus being raised from the dead after having been buried in the tomb. Jesus’ disciples and family spent time and resources to bury Christ even though they were told he would only stay dead three days.
Paul champions the idea of burial in 1 Corinthians 15, when he discusses the body being buried in the ground like a seed.
We as Christians have traditionally buried the dead in hope and testimony of the resurrection at the coming of the Lord! The majority of evidence in the history of the church is that Christians have gone to great lengths to respect the bodies of their loved ones and have given them a proper burial after their death.
With all of this said, I must allow for the possibility of cremation in our current day because of the exorbitant cost of burial. Cremation is a financial consideration for some because the cost of burial has skyrocketed over the years.
When I am advising Christians in this area, I try my best to give the reasons why they should prefer burial over cremation, but I also extend grace in this area because each situation is unique. The preferred and historical method of caring for the body of believers is to plant them in hope of the resurrection.
— Carlton Weathers, Grace Fellowship, Anniston