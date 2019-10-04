Heaven is a state of being
No one knows what heaven looks like, including me. I prefer to think of heaven as a state of being rather than a place.
During our time on earth, whether it is brief or prolonged, we experience our share of suffering — both personally and through those we love. And, as we age, that diminishes us.
I have recently seen three parishioners die after prolonged periods of declining health. Though I mourn their deaths, I know that they are now in a place — whether you call it heaven or otherwise — where there is no more suffering or pain — only joy and wholeness.
Whatever heaven is, my faith in God tells me that we are reunited with those who have come before us. In the Christian faith, we talk about the communion of saints — a spiritual union of the living and the dead. They are all part of a single “mystical body,” with Christ as the head, in which each member contributes to the good of all and shares in the welfare of all.
The poet Gahlil Kibran, when addressing the subject of death in his book “The Prophet,” says this:
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun?
“And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?
“Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.”
In heaven, I hope we can sing and climb and dance.
— Robert Fowler, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Jacksonville
Heaven is any place God is
Several years ago at Word Alive, we hosted Bob Jones, who was renowned for his prophetic gifting. He had a revelation of heaven that few individuals who are earthbound understand.
He believed, and taught, that we mere mortals can ascend into the heavenly realm and learn what God has for us and bring it back to earth. It was really quite a simple process in that we just have to be open to live an ascended life, and trust that God will reveal His wisdom as we seek kingdom principles.
From a spiritual perspective, I believe Revelations 21 describes this best:
“Heaven’s brilliance was that of a precious jewel … It has a great wall with twelve gates and with twelve angels at the gates. On the gates are written the names of the twelve tribes of Israel … The wall of the city has twelve foundations, and on them are the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb … The twelve gates are twelve pearls … I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple … The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp. The tabernacle of God will be with humans and heaven is any place where God is. All pain, suffering, and tears will absent there.”
— Beverly Mattox, Word Alive International Outreach