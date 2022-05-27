“What do you think Heaven is like?”

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
When heaven is described in the bible, it always is described in words that are familiar to us. John 14:2 — house & rooms; Revelation 22:1-5 — street, river, crystal, city, throne, tree, fruit, light; 2 Corinthians 5:1 — building, home; Hebrews 11:10 — city, foundation, designer, builder; Isaiah 25:6-9 — mountain, feast, rich food, marrow and wine. Now, I know that this is due, in part, to the fact that we are limited in our language and imagination to be able to write about, or understand, things so very different from what we already know. But, because God is a god of science and reason, and because humans were created in God’s image, it makes sense to me that heaven would be a lot like earth as well. Everything God creates seems to follow a similar plan and outline — atoms, cells, planets, solar systems and even galaxies seem to be made with a nucleus at the center and elements orbiting around it. Order. The laws of physics apply to anything and everything, even human behavior, and action — with every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. We see this both in all things created and in the consequences of our actions (be they sinful or righteous). Order. Reason tells me that it makes no sense for God to create things here in a different way than heaven was created. Yes, the artistry of what we encounter there might be different. But the building blocks will be the same.