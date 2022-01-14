 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

What do you hope for the world in the new year?

Robert Fowler mug

Robert Fowler

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church,

Jacksonville

That we may all act with a greater sense of civility

In my first sermon of 2022, I made reference to the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit. According to the apostle Paul, writing to the people at Galatia (in what is now central Turkey), they are: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, generosity, gentleness and self-control. Let’s further divide them into two “categories” of hope: an eternal hope for the fruits of love, joy, peace and faithfulness, and a transactional hope for the fruits of patience, kindness, generosity, gentleness and self-control. I call the first four “eternal” because we are called by God to preserve them at all times; I call the other five “transactional” because we struggle on a daily basis to hold them in check.

Beverly Mattox mug

Beverly Mattox

Word Alive International Outreach

