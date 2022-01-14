What do you hope for the world in the new year?

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
That we may all act with a greater sense of civility
In my first sermon of 2022, I made reference to the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit. According to the apostle Paul, writing to the people at Galatia (in what is now central Turkey), they are: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, generosity, gentleness and self-control. Let’s further divide them into two “categories” of hope: an eternal hope for the fruits of love, joy, peace and faithfulness, and a transactional hope for the fruits of patience, kindness, generosity, gentleness and self-control. I call the first four “eternal” because we are called by God to preserve them at all times; I call the other five “transactional” because we struggle on a daily basis to hold them in check.