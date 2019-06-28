Leadership starts with humility
Leaders come in all shapes, sizes, life experiences and personalities. This is why it is so hard to narrow the list of qualities that characterize good leaders. But my study and experience say at least three things must be true of a person if they want to be a good leader: humility, servant heart and resolve.
First, humility is knowing that you are not sufficient for the task you’ve been given. This heart attitude opens the door for a leader to value the team he works with and give a voice to those within his organization who disagree with him. Humility is knowing that Christ is the only perfect leader.
Second, a leader must possess a servant’s heart. Nothing is beneath the leader and no task is ever passed to others without the support and responsibility necessary to achieve the intended outcome. When people know the leader is with them and supporting them, then they can trust the leader is like them.
Finally, all great leaders must have resolve. This is not an unwillingness to adapt and change when necessary, but rather the ability to withstand the storm of resistance that is inevitable as a leader. Resolve allows a person to persevere even when they face unjustified criticism. Resolve in the face of trial develops humility and servant-hearted leaders.
— Carlton Weathers, Grace Fellowship, Anniston
Good leaders do not use force
When I think of the qualities of a good leader, I immediately think of our Savior Jesus Christ. He came into the world to show us the way and lead us back into Heavenly Father’s presence.
He did not use force or coercion — He simply said, come follow me, and then went about doing good.
He healed the sick. He cleansed the people with leprosy and restored sight to the blind and hearing to the deaf. He cast out devils and raised the dead.
When his disciples desired positions of honor, he taught them a great lesson as he knelt and washed their feet one by one and ministered to them. He taught them by example that he who would be greatest in the kingdom of God had to be the servant of all.
Modern day scripture has taught us, “We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteousness dominion. Hence many are called, but few are chosen.”
Jesus Christ, Savior of all mankind, is the perfect example of leadership and the only one who can bring peace to this troubled world.
— Duane Tippets, Anniston Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints