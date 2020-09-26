You have permission to edit this article.
Religion Roundtable

"What advice would you give those longing to return to ‘normal’?"

Look forward, not backward

My parents were children of the Great Depression. I remember stories of picking cotton before school in the mornings, life without electricity and tales of the bathroom about 100 yards outside the back door. Dad would sigh and say, “Those were good days.” None of these stories sounded good to me.

tammy jackson mug

Tammy Jackson

First United Methodist Church

Anniston
Winfred Logan mug

Winfred Logan

Heart to Heart Ministries

