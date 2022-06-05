 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“Is your congregation better prepared for adversity since the pandemic?”

RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Our real protection is in the Lord

Yes, I believe that the believers of Living By Faith Ministry are much better prepared for adversity since the pandemic started over two years ago. So far, only three or four members of our congregation actually contracted COVID-19, and only two people had to be hospitalized. One of the two people who had to be hospitalized was born with one functioning kidney nearly died. His wife, however, refused to have him put on life support, because he whispered to her that he was “still fighting.” He miraculously recovered, and has fully returned to all of his family and job functions. The other person who had to be hospitalized has returned to all of her normal family and job responsibilities as well.

