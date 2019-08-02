God shows mercy, and God is not weak
First of all, let’s look at the definition of mercy. Mercy is showing compassion or forgiveness toward someone whom you have the power to punish or harm.
One of the greatest examples of mercy is shown by God himself. Romans 5:8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
All throughout the Bible, we see God, who is all-powerful, showing mercy to mankind:
• Psalm 103:8: “The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy.”
• Psalm 136:12: “With a strong hand, and with a stretched out arm: for his mercy endureth forever.”
• Matthew 5:7: “Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.” The Creator of the universe showed mercy, and is still showing mercy towards us today.
• Romans 9:15: “For He saith to Moses, ‘I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.’”
In Ephesians 5:1, we are told to be imitators of God as we are his beloved children. Not only does God show mercy, He expects us to show mercy because His mercy endures forever.
This world would be a better place if we all showed mercy toward one another. Showing mercy is definitely not a sign of weakness. If anything, it’s a sign of strength.
— Winfred Logan, Heart to Heart Ministries