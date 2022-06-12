 Skip to main content
“Is it possible to be friends with non-believers?”

Possible and essential

Not only is it possible for a believer to be friends with non-believers, it is essential. The Holy Apostle Paul tells us in his first letter to the Corinthians (13:1) that, “If I speak in the tongues of men and angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.” I have many dear friends who are non-believers, and among them there are many reasons for their unbelief. Among those reasons are many so-called Christians who have acted so scandalously and hatefully in their pursuit of self-righteousness that they have damaged the Body of Christ in the Church. What remains for me (us) to do is to imitate the Savior who said to the woman caught in adultery: “who remains to accuse you?”

