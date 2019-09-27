Disasters are a call to repent
God does not bring disasters. God is Merciful. He created this world beautiful, peaceful and green. He warned us not to disobey Him and not to commit sins. Are we thanking God for His bounties, or behaving like a thankless creation?
According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused just in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million. In the U.S., one in five women are raped. Can we guess about the whole world? Prophet Muhammad said that one act of fornication and adultery shakes the heavens of God.
Every day, bloodshed and killing are increasing. As per the Watson Institute of Brown University for International and Public Affairs, millions of people died between October 2001 and October 2008 in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan, mostly women and children. Can we guess about the rest of the world? One murder is like killing the whole of humanity, and brings the wrath of God.
Our lust for money has filled the water, air and land of this green planet with tons of waste, unbalancing its environment, which results in hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters.
God says in the Quran: “Disasters have appeared on land and sea because of what the hands of the people have earned, so that God makes them taste some of what they did, so that they may return to the right way” (30:41).
— Muhammad Haq, Anniston Islamic Center
God is present in the darkest hours
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me …”
That familiar line is from the 23rd Psalm of the Hebrew Scriptures, the Christian Old Testament. We often recite that Psalm as a prayer; I often read it at the graveside of those we entrust to the future hope of resurrection.
We personalize this line from the Psalmist, making it a personal declaration of faith, trusting God to be with us even in the darkest, lowest places of our personal lives. While I believe this to be true, I also believe that God is present with us in the midst of greater tragedy and disaster. I find this belief in the pivotal event of my Christian faith, in the crucifixion of Jesus.
Our big ideas about God tend to reflect the notion of a great Deity in the heavens, One who observes us from afar, or intervenes in mysterious, invisible ways to answer our prayers, grant our desires or correct our paths.
The cross, however, shows us that God is not far off, that God is not “up there” or behind some mystic veil, separate from us physical creatures. No, the cross of Christ shows to us that God is in fact present with us, feeling every ounce of joy, hurt, pain, and anguish we feel.
The cross of Jesus testifies to the presence of God with us even in our darkest hours, whether we experience such darkness alone or as a community in the wake of disasters. God is present with us in the midst of disaster.
— Chris Thomas, First Baptist Church of Williams, Jacksonville