You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Is Easter going to feel different this year?

Alberta McCrory mug

Alberta McCrory

Celebrate in spite of the pandemic

This Easter, more than 30 million Americans have been sick because of the pandemic and more than 500,000 people have died. In John chapter 11,Jesus tells the sister of his friend Lazarus, who has died: “I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.”

Rev. Laura Hutchinson mug

Rev. Laura Hutchinson

First Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ)

Tags