RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“If you could change one thing about modern Christmas, what would it be?”

Less shopping, more humility

It would be very easy to say that the commercialization of Christmas would be the one thing that I would change about the modern-day celebration. What with preparations for that special day starting earlier and earlier, the repetitious seasonal music playing in the midst of increasingly extravagant Christmas decorations, and with ever-increasing reminders that we must spend money and buy expensive things to adequately “show” our love to our spouses, kids and seasonal friends, it’s no surprise that sales on Cyber Monday alone were estimated to have been $9.4 billion. Yet, what is the reason for the season?

