RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“I find it hard to memorize Bible verses. How do you do it?”

Read and absorb

This is what the Biblical resource gotquestions.org has to say on the topic: “Memorizing Scripture is the privilege and responsibility of every Christian. There are several excellent Scripture memory systems available, including the Navigators Topical Memory System. Even without a specific published method, anyone can start with the key verses of the Christian faith — such as John 3:16 — and continue to build verse upon verse. The key is to continually review the ones already memorized before adding any new ones. Whatever method is chosen, the benefits of Bible memorization are victory over sin, strengthened faith and joy in the Christian life.”