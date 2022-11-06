“I find it hard to memorize Bible verses. How do you do it?”

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
This is what the Biblical resource gotquestions.org has to say on the topic: “Memorizing Scripture is the privilege and responsibility of every Christian. There are several excellent Scripture memory systems available, including the Navigators Topical Memory System. Even without a specific published method, anyone can start with the key verses of the Christian faith — such as John 3:16 — and continue to build verse upon verse. The key is to continually review the ones already memorized before adding any new ones. Whatever method is chosen, the benefits of Bible memorization are victory over sin, strengthened faith and joy in the Christian life.”