RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

I don't know how to pray. How should I start?

Tammy Jackson

First United Methodist Church

Anniston

Begin by just beginning

Prayer is a conversation. Approach it as a conversation with a friend rather than a persuasive speech to provoke God into action. Prayer develops a relationship, which includes asking for help when needed, but requests are not the only aspect, and if we give God space, God will speak back. While few of us will ever hear an audible response, we hear God’s part of the conversation through Scripture, through others, through nature, our conscience and even emotions.

Winfred Logan

Heart to Heart Ministries

