RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

‘How should I react if my candidate didn’t win?’

Accept the results, pray for our leaders

“Our God is in the heavens, he does what he pleases” (Psalm 115:3). This passage shapes the way Christians should think of every situation of life.

Carlton Weathers mug

Carlton Weathers

Grace Fellowship, Anniston
Larry Findley

Larry Findley

Anniston Seventh-day Adventist

