RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

How is your church planning to celebrate Easter this year?

Robert Fowler mug

Robert Fowler

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church,

Jacksonville

Back together, but not back to normal

Last year, due to being closed for in-person worship, we pre-recorded all of our Holy Week and Easter liturgies for posting to Facebook and our website. This year, we plan to proceed with our regular in-person Holy Week and Easter services (still wearing face masks, social distancing and using hand sanitizer).

Beverly Mattox mug

Beverly Mattox

Word Alive International Outreach

