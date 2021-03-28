How is your church planning to celebrate Easter this year?

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Last year, due to being closed for in-person worship, we pre-recorded all of our Holy Week and Easter liturgies for posting to Facebook and our website. This year, we plan to proceed with our regular in-person Holy Week and Easter services (still wearing face masks, social distancing and using hand sanitizer).